The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) play the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chattanooga Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM Chattanooga (-12.5) 149.5 -1000 +650 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chattanooga (-12.5) 149.5 -1300 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends

Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 0-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Redhawks have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Chattanooga has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.

Mocs games have gone over the point total twice this season.

