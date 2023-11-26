The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) battle the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

This season, Southeast Missouri State has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Redhawks are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 117th.

The Redhawks' 64.8 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 65.4 the Mocs allow to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76 on the road.

At home, the Redhawks conceded 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 81.8.

At home, Southeast Missouri State sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Southeast Missouri State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than on the road (32.4%) too.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule