The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) battle the Chattanooga Mocs (4-1) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Chattanooga Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

  • This season, Southeast Missouri State has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mocs sit at 117th.
  • The Redhawks' 64.8 points per game are just 0.6 fewer points than the 65.4 the Mocs allow to opponents.
  • Southeast Missouri State has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Southeast Missouri State averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 76 on the road.
  • At home, the Redhawks conceded 72.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 81.8.
  • At home, Southeast Missouri State sunk 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (8.3). Southeast Missouri State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than on the road (32.4%) too.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Evansville L 76-57 Show Me Center
11/20/2023 Central Arkansas W 70-68 Show Me Center
11/25/2023 Evansville L 93-74 McKenzie Arena
11/26/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
11/30/2023 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center
12/3/2023 Missouri Baptist - Show Me Center

