The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Raiders average 14.4 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (81.7).

The Cougars put up 74.5 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 58.2 the Raiders allow.

When SIU-Edwardsville totals more than 58.2 points, it is 1-5.

When Middle Tennessee gives up fewer than 74.5 points, it is 4-2.

The Cougars shoot 41.5% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.

The Raiders shoot 40.9% from the field, 3.9% lower than the Cougars concede.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)

22.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27) Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 41.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 41.3 FG% Macy Silvey: 9.5 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

9.5 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Halle Smith: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40 FG% Olivia Clayton: 4.5 PTS, 47.6 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule