Sunday's game features the Middle Tennessee Raiders (4-2) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-5) squaring off at Sam M. Vadalabene Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 81-60 victory for heavily favored Middle Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

The Cougars enter this contest on the heels of a 75-74 loss to Dayton on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 81, SIU-Edwardsville 60

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

On November 12, the Cougars registered their best win of the season, a 91-83 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 322) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, SIU-Edwardsville is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

The Cougars have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (one).

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 22.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)

22.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.9 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27) Ava Stoller: 9.7 PTS, 41.3 FG%

9.7 PTS, 41.3 FG% Macy Silvey: 9.5 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

9.5 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Halle Smith: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40.0 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 40.0 FG% Olivia Clayton: 4.5 PTS, 47.6 FG%

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars are being outscored by 7.2 points per game with a -43 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.5 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allow 81.7 per outing (344th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.