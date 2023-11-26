How to Watch the Saint Louis vs. UIC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (4-1) aim to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
Saint Louis vs. UIC Scoring Comparison
- The Flames put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (78.4) than the Billikens give up to opponents (79).
- When it scores more than 79 points, UIC is 1-1.
- Saint Louis is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.
- The 79.8 points per game the Billikens put up are 12.6 more points than the Flames allow (67.2).
- When Saint Louis puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 3-0.
- When UIC gives up fewer than 79.8 points, it is 4-0.
- The Billikens are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Flames allow to opponents (39.8%).
- The Flames make 44.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% less than the Billikens' defensive field-goal percentage.
Saint Louis Leaders
- Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- Kyla McMakin: 17.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%
- Tierra Simon: 5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
- Brooklyn Gray: 11.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Chaminade
|W 109-63
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/20/2023
|Wake Forest
|L 94-66
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/21/2023
|BYU
|L 87-66
|George Q. Cannon Activities Center
|11/26/2023
|UIC
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/3/2023
|Ball State
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
