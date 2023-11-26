The UIC Flames (4-1) aim to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

The Flames put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (78.4) than the Billikens give up to opponents (79).

When it scores more than 79 points, UIC is 1-1.

Saint Louis is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.

The 79.8 points per game the Billikens put up are 12.6 more points than the Flames allow (67.2).

When Saint Louis puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 3-0.

When UIC gives up fewer than 79.8 points, it is 4-0.

The Billikens are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Flames allow to opponents (39.8%).

The Flames make 44.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% less than the Billikens' defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

15.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) Kyla McMakin: 17.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

17.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%

9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG% Tierra Simon: 5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Brooklyn Gray: 11.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Saint Louis Schedule