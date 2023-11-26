The UIC Flames (4-1) aim to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Chaifetz Arena.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
Saint Louis vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (78.4) than the Billikens give up to opponents (79).
  • When it scores more than 79 points, UIC is 1-1.
  • Saint Louis is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 78.4 points.
  • The 79.8 points per game the Billikens put up are 12.6 more points than the Flames allow (67.2).
  • When Saint Louis puts up more than 67.2 points, it is 3-0.
  • When UIC gives up fewer than 79.8 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Billikens are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Flames allow to opponents (39.8%).
  • The Flames make 44.1% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% less than the Billikens' defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Louis Leaders

  • Peyton Kennedy: 15.2 PTS, 2 STL, 46.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
  • Kyla McMakin: 17.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
  • Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%
  • Tierra Simon: 5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Brooklyn Gray: 11.8 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Chaminade W 109-63 George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/20/2023 Wake Forest L 94-66 George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/21/2023 BYU L 87-66 George Q. Cannon Activities Center
11/26/2023 UIC - Chaifetz Arena
12/1/2023 @ Wichita State - Charles Koch Arena
12/3/2023 Ball State - Chaifetz Arena

