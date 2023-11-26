Pavel Buchnevich will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at United Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Buchnevich's props? Here is some information to help you.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 16:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Buchnevich has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Buchnevich has a point in eight of 17 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Buchnevich has an assist in five of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Buchnevich's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Buchnevich has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 66 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 17 Games 4 13 Points 0 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

