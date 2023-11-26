How to Watch the Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Missouri State Bears (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Bears average 10.7 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Cowgirls allow their opponents to score (75.0).
- The 77.2 points per game the Cowgirls record are 13.2 more points than the Bears allow (64.0).
- Oklahoma State is 2-2 when scoring more than 64.0 points.
- Missouri State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 77.2 points.
- This season the Cowgirls are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Bears give up.
- The Bears shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Cowgirls allow.
Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 52-47
|Jack Stephens Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|L 79-67
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/22/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 74-66
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/1/2023
|Tulane
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
