The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the Missouri State Bears (2-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri State vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison

The Bears average 10.7 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Cowgirls allow their opponents to score (75.0).

The 77.2 points per game the Cowgirls record are 13.2 more points than the Bears allow (64.0).

Oklahoma State is 2-2 when scoring more than 64.0 points.

Missouri State is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 77.2 points.

This season the Cowgirls are shooting 45.2% from the field, 4% higher than the Bears give up.

The Bears shoot 39.2% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Cowgirls allow.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Schedule