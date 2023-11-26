In the Week 12 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Marquez Valdes-Scantling get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling has also tacked on 14 receptions for 249 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 27 times, producing 24.9 yards per game.

In one of 10 games this year, Valdes-Scantling has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Eagles 3 0 0 0

