Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be up against the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Valdes-Scantling has racked up 249 receiving yards on 14 catches with one touchdown this year, averaging 24.9 yards per game.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Raiders

Valdes-Scantling vs the Raiders (since 2021): 2 GP / 58.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 58.5 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is allowing 210 yards per contest this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

The Raiders' defense is 12th in the league by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

In five of 10 games this season, Valdes-Scantling has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted on 27 of his team's 383 passing attempts this season (7.0% target share).

He has picked up 9.2 yards per target (249 yards on 27 targets).

Valdes-Scantling, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (4.3% of his team's 23 offensive TDs).

Valdes-Scantling (two red zone targets) has been targeted 3.7% of the time in the red zone (54 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

