The St. Louis Blues, Kevin Hayes included, will meet the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Hayes? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kevin Hayes vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Hayes has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though 19 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hayes has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of 19 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of 19 games this year, Hayes has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Hayes' implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Hayes having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 2 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

