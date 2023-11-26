Kasperi Kapanen will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Sunday at United Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Kapanen in the Blues-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kasperi Kapanen vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Kapanen Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Kapanen has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:16 on the ice per game.

In three of 19 games this year, Kapanen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kapanen has a point in seven of 19 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In four of 19 games this year, Kapanen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kapanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kapanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Kapanen Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 66 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 2 8 Points 1 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

