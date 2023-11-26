On Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Kasperi Kapanen going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kasperi Kapanen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Kapanen stats and insights

Kapanen has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Kapanen has no points on the power play.

Kapanen's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 66 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Kapanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:00 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:29 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:58 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:49 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:42 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:44 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:24 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:45 Home W 6-3

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

