Will Kadarius Toney Play in Week 12? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kadarius Toney has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 12 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Toney's stats can be found on this page.
In the air, Toney has been targeted 30 times, with season stats of 139 yards on 22 receptions (6.3 per catch) and one TD. He also has eight carries for nine yards.
Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Out (FP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Toney 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|30
|22
|139
|98
|1
|6.3
Toney Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|5
|35
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|26
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|6
|3
|9
|1
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|2
|2
|12
|0
