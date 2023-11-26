With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Justin Watson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has posted 329 yards receiving (36.6 per game) and one TD, reeling in 19 balls out of 36 targets this season.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Justin Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0 Week 9 Dolphins 5 2 15 0 Week 11 Eagles 11 5 53 1

