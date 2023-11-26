The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Sunday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jakub Vrana score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jakub Vrana score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Vrana stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Vrana has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Vrana has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 66 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Vrana recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:43 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:50 Away L 5-1 11/14/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:53 Home W 5-0 11/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 8-2 11/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:13 Home W 2-1 11/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:41 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 6-3 11/3/2023 Devils 1 0 1 9:09 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

