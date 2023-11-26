Jaren Jackson Jr. is a player to watch when the Memphis Grizzlies (3-12) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-4) meet at FedExForum on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Sunday, November 26

Sunday, November 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSN

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies dropped their previous game to the Suns, 110-89, on Friday. Santi Aldama was their top scorer with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Santi Aldama 21 5 0 0 0 3 Derrick Rose 17 2 1 1 0 1 David Roddy 14 4 0 2 1 2

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane is putting up 24.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Jackson is posting 19.5 points, 1.9 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

Ziaire Williams puts up 8.5 points, 4.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Aldama's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 2 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.

David Roddy's numbers for the season are 7.7 points, 0.9 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 24.2 4.9 6 1.1 0.8 3.2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.9 5.8 1.5 0.7 1 1.4 Santi Aldama 13.2 5.2 1.8 0.5 0.6 1.9 Bismack Biyombo 7.2 7.6 1.8 0.4 1.1 0 David Roddy 7.4 3.6 0.5 0.9 0.4 0.5

