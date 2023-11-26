Chiefs vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12
According to sportsbooks, the Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) are 9-point underdogs in a home AFC West matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. For this matchup, the total has been set at 42.5 points.
Before the Chiefs meet the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. The Raiders' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-9)
|42.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-8.5)
|43
|-450
|+350
Kansas City vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Kansas City's ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.
- The Chiefs are yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 9-point favorite or greater this year.
- Kansas City has hit the over in two of 10 games with a set total (20%).
- Las Vegas is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Raiders have covered every time (1-0) as a 9-point underdog or more this year.
- Las Vegas has played two games (out of 11) which finished over the total this season.
