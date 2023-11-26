Brayden Schenn will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks play on Sunday at United Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Schenn's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brayden Schenn vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Schenn has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 17:20 on the ice per game.

Schenn has scored a goal in four of 19 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Schenn has registered a point in a game six times this season over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In four of 19 games this year, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schenn's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Schenn has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 19 Games 4 11 Points 2 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

