Player props are listed for Robert Thomas and Connor Bedard, among others, when the St. Louis Blues visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMW Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Blackhawks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Thomas has been a big player for St. Louis this season, with 20 points in 19 games.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 0 0 5 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Pavel Buchnevich is another of St. Louis' most productive contributors through 17 games, with seven goals and six assists.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 24 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 0 0 0 at Ducks Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 3 at Sharks Nov. 16 1 0 1 8

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Jordan Kyrou has 12 total points for St. Louis, with four goals and eight assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 24 0 1 1 3 at Coyotes Nov. 22 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Nov. 19 0 1 1 3 at Kings Nov. 18 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Nov. 16 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Bedard has scored 10 goals (0.6 per game) and collected seven assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 17 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.0 shots per game, shooting 18.5%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 6 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 0 1 1 2 at Predators Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 0 0 1

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Philipp Kurashev has racked up 12 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has four goals and eight assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 24 0 1 1 1 at Blue Jackets Nov. 22 0 1 1 7 vs. Sabres Nov. 19 1 1 2 2 at Predators Nov. 18 1 0 1 2 vs. Lightning Nov. 16 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.