The Cleveland State Vikings (4-1) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UMKC Kangaroos (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

UMKC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMKC vs. Cleveland State Scoring Comparison

The Kangaroos score only 3.7 more points per game (65.7) than the Vikings give up (62).

UMKC has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 62 points.

Cleveland State is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.

The 82.6 points per game the Vikings record are 18.6 more points than the Kangaroos give up (64).

Cleveland State is 3-1 when scoring more than 64 points.

UMKC has a 2-4 record when allowing fewer than 82.6 points.

The Vikings are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 5.9% higher than the Kangaroos concede to opponents (40.4%).

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 13.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

13.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Lisa Thomas: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.4 FG% Dom Phillips: 8.5 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

8.5 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Alayna Contreras: 10.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.4 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 47.1 FG%

UMKC Schedule