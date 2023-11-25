The Brown Bears (1-5) play the UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

UMKC vs. Brown Game Information

UMKC Players to Watch

  • Nana Owusu-Anane: 16.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kalu Anya: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Kino Lilly Jr.: 18.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aaron Cooley: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Landon Lewis: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

UMKC vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Brown Rank Brown AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank
239th 71.7 Points Scored 72.0 231st
198th 71.7 Points Allowed 69.8 161st
34th 38.8 Rebounds 31.6 257th
46th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 11.6 49th
111th 8.2 3pt Made 7.2 197th
206th 12.8 Assists 12.6 223rd
199th 12.3 Turnovers 12.0 178th

