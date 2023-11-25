The Brown Bears (1-5) play the UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

UMKC vs. Brown Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

UMKC Players to Watch

Nana Owusu-Anane: 16.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

16.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Kalu Anya: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kino Lilly Jr.: 18.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaron Cooley: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Landon Lewis: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Brown Players to Watch

UMKC vs. Brown Stat Comparison

Brown Rank Brown AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 239th 71.7 Points Scored 72.0 231st 198th 71.7 Points Allowed 69.8 161st 34th 38.8 Rebounds 31.6 257th 46th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 11.6 49th 111th 8.2 3pt Made 7.2 197th 206th 12.8 Assists 12.6 223rd 199th 12.3 Turnovers 12.0 178th

