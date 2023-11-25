UMKC vs. Brown November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Brown Bears (1-5) play the UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
UMKC vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: FloHoops
UMKC Players to Watch
- Nana Owusu-Anane: 16.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kalu Anya: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kino Lilly Jr.: 18.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaron Cooley: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Landon Lewis: 3.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Brown Players to Watch
UMKC vs. Brown Stat Comparison
|Brown Rank
|Brown AVG
|UMKC AVG
|UMKC Rank
|239th
|71.7
|Points Scored
|72.0
|231st
|198th
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|161st
|34th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|31.6
|257th
|46th
|11.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|49th
|111th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.2
|197th
|206th
|12.8
|Assists
|12.6
|223rd
|199th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.0
|178th
