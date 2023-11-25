Saturday's contest features the UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) and the Brown Bears (1-5) facing off at Baha Mar Convention Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 74-72 win for UMKC according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

UMKC vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

UMKC vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: UMKC 74, Brown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: UMKC (-2.4)

UMKC (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Brown has a 2-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UMKC, who is 0-3-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bears are 3-2-0 and the Kangaroos are 2-1-0.

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos have a +11 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.2 points per game. They're putting up 72.0 points per game, 231st in college basketball, and are allowing 69.8 per contest to rank 161st in college basketball.

UMKC comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. It pulls down 31.6 rebounds per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.6.

UMKC makes 7.2 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.3% from deep (264th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 41.0%.

UMKC has won the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.0 (178th in college basketball) while forcing 15.8 (32nd in college basketball).

