The UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Brown Bears (1-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMKC vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 46th.
  • The Kangaroos put up just 0.3 more points per game (72.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (71.7).
  • UMKC is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UMKC averaged 66.6 points per game at home last season, and 61.6 away.
  • At home, the Kangaroos conceded 63.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.9.
  • At home, UMKC made 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than on the road (28.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Baylor L 99-61 Ferrell Center
11/17/2023 @ Colorado State L 84-61 Moby Arena
11/24/2023 UNC Greensboro L 76-64 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/25/2023 Brown - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Swinney Recreation Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.