How to Watch UMKC vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Brown Bears (1-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
UMKC vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 46th.
- The Kangaroos put up just 0.3 more points per game (72.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (71.7).
- UMKC is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UMKC averaged 66.6 points per game at home last season, and 61.6 away.
- At home, the Kangaroos conceded 63.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.9.
- At home, UMKC made 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than on the road (28.9%) too.
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 84-61
|Moby Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|L 76-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Brown
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
