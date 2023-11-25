The UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Brown Bears (1-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UMKC vs. Brown Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC Stats Insights

The Kangaroos are the 257th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 46th.

The Kangaroos put up just 0.3 more points per game (72.0) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (71.7).

UMKC is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UMKC averaged 66.6 points per game at home last season, and 61.6 away.

At home, the Kangaroos conceded 63.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.9.

At home, UMKC made 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.1). UMKC's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (26.1%) than on the road (28.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Upcoming Schedule