The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) are favored (-6.5) to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Evansville -6.5 141.5

Redhawks Betting Records & Stats

Southeast Missouri State played 24 games last season that ended with over 141.5 points.

Redhawks outings last year had a 153.4-point average over/under, 11.9 more points than this game's total.

The Redhawks were 18-12-0 against the spread last year.

Southeast Missouri State was underdogs 14 times last season and won six, or 42.9%, of those games.

Last season, the Redhawks won one of their three games when they were an underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Redhawks, based on the moneyline, is 30.3%.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 141.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 141.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Evansville 14 45.2% 62.4 139.9 76 151.9 136.1 Southeast Missouri State 24 80% 77.5 139.9 75.9 151.9 150.2

Additional Southeast Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Redhawks' 77.5 points per game last year were just 1.5 more points than the 76 the Purple Aces allowed.

Southeast Missouri State put together a 10-5 ATS record and an 11-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 76 points.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Evansville 10-21-0 0-0 19-12-0 Southeast Missouri State 18-12-0 2-1 19-11-0

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Evansville Southeast Missouri State 3-10 Home Record 9-4 1-14 Away Record 5-11 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 65.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 61 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

