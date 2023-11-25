The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (0-2) will meet the Evansville Purple Aces (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southeast Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)

Phillip Russell: 18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Harris: 15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Branson: 6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Aquan Smart: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Israel Barnes: 10 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Evansville Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Strawbridge: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marvin Coleman: 10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Yacine Toumi: 10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Antoine Smith Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Preston Phillips: 4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG Evansville AVG Evansville Rank 45th 77.5 Points Scored 62.4 352nd 326th 75.9 Points Allowed 76 327th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 28 343rd 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 6 341st 112th 7.9 3pt Made 6.2 299th 117th 13.8 Assists 10.2 350th 258th 12.6 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.