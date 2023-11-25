Saturday's contest between the Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) and Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 80-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Evansville, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Based on our computer prediction, Evansville is projected to cover the spread (6.5) against Southeast Missouri State. The two teams are expected to fall short of the 141.5 total.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Line: Evansville -6.5

Evansville -6.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Evansville -300, Southeast Missouri State +230

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 80, Southeast Missouri State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville

Pick ATS: Evansville (-6.5)



Evansville (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

On offense, Southeast Missouri State scored 77.5 points per game (45th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It surrendered 75.9 points per contest at the other end (326th-ranked).

The Redhawks, who ranked 134th in college basketball with 32.4 rebounds per game, allowed 34.1 rebounds per contest, which was 25th-worst in the country.

Southeast Missouri State delivered 13.8 assists per game, which ranked them 117th in the nation.

With 12.6 turnovers per game, the Redhawks ranked 258th in the nation. They forced 13.8 turnovers per contest, which ranked 54th in college basketball.

The Redhawks sank 7.9 treys per game (112th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 32.7% shooting percentage (259th-ranked) from three-point land.

Southeast Missouri State allowed 7.1 treys per game (165th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.4% (229th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Southeast Missouri State last season, 60.1% of them were two-pointers (70.1% of the team's made baskets) and 39.9% were from beyond the arc (29.9%).

