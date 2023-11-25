The Evansville Purple Aces (5-0) will attempt to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State Stats Insights

The Redhawks' 43.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Purple Aces allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

Southeast Missouri State went 6-2 when it shot better than 47.9% from the field.

The Redhawks were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Purple Aces finished 341st.

The Redhawks scored just 1.5 more points per game last year (77.5) than the Purple Aces gave up to opponents (76).

Southeast Missouri State put together an 11-6 record last season in games it scored more than 76 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Southeast Missouri State averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (79.9) than on the road (76).

At home, the Redhawks gave up 72.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 81.8.

Beyond the arc, Southeast Missouri State drained more trifectas away (8.3 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (32.4%) than at home (32%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Upcoming Schedule