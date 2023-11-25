The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 136.5 for the matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -7.5 136.5

SIU-Edwardsville Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville's games have gone over 136.5 points twice this season (over five outings).

SIU-Edwardsville has an average total of 134.8 in its outings this year, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Cougars have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -350 odds on them winning this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that SIU-Edwardsville has a 77.8% chance to win.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 2 40% 66.7 129.5 68.2 149 141.9 Detroit Mercy 4 80% 62.8 129.5 80.8 149 148.3

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The Cougars record 14.1 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Titans give up (80.8).

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 4-1-0 0-0 1-4-0 Detroit Mercy 1-4-0 1-3 2-3-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SIU-Edwardsville Detroit Mercy 9-5 Home Record 9-5 7-8 Away Record 5-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

