SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) face the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)
- Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)
- Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|Detroit Mercy AVG
|Detroit Mercy Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|76.6
|60th
|217th
|71.3
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|318th
|49th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|33.7
|65th
|72nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|10.2
|8th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|11.3
|122nd
