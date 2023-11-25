The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) face the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SIU-Edwardsville Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)

Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)

Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

28.2 PTS, 3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1 BLK Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 76.6 60th 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 75.3 318th 49th 34.2 Rebounds 33.7 65th 72nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 10.2 8th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.5 221st 200th 12 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.