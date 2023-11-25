Saturday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) and the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-63 and heavily favors SIU-Edwardsville to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no set line.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 74, Detroit Mercy 63

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy

Computer Predicted Spread: SIU-Edwardsville (-10.7)

SIU-Edwardsville (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

SIU-Edwardsville's record against the spread so far this season is 4-1-0, while Detroit Mercy's is 1-4-0. The Cougars are 1-4-0 and the Titans are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars have a -9 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 66.7 points per game to rank 304th in college basketball and are giving up 68.2 per outing to rank 140th in college basketball.

SIU-Edwardsville is 294th in the nation at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.3 more than the 29 its opponents average.

SIU-Edwardsville connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (190th in college basketball), 1.5 fewer than its opponents (8.8).

The Cougars score 93.8 points per 100 possessions (197th in college basketball), while allowing 95.9 points per 100 possessions (298th in college basketball).

SIU-Edwardsville has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (28th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.7 (348th in college basketball).

