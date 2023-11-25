The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Games featuring the Cougars have gone over the point total just once this season.

Detroit Mercy has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this year, two of the Titans games have gone over the point total.

