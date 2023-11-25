Saturday's contest features the Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) and the Dartmouth Big Green (1-2) matching up at Chaifetz Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-62 win for heavily favored Saint Louis according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis 81, Dartmouth 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Louis vs. Dartmouth

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Louis (-19.1)

Saint Louis (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens outscore opponents by 6.3 points per game (scoring 78.8 points per game to rank 119th in college basketball while allowing 72.5 per contest to rank 215th in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential overall.

Saint Louis comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It is collecting 32.2 rebounds per game (236th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 38.3 per contest.

Saint Louis hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.0).

The Billikens' 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 147th in college basketball, and the 88.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 192nd in college basketball.

Saint Louis wins the turnover battle by 4.3 per game, committing 9.5 (43rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.