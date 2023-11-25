In this article you'll find a complete injury report for every NBA squad -- who's in and who's out, the information you need to have.

Thunder vs. 76ers Injury Report

5:00 PM ET on Saturday

Thunder Injuries: Jalen Williams, SG: Out (Hip), Lindy Waters III, SG: Questionable (Back)

76ers Injuries: Joel Embiid, C: Questionable (Hip), Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: Out (Rib)

Nets vs. Heat Injury Report

6:00 PM ET on Saturday

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Hip), Dennis Smith Jr., PG: Out (Back), Cameron Thomas, SG: Out (Ankle)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Duncan Robinson, SF: Out (Thumb), Tyler Herro, SG: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton, PG: Out (Knee)

Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Saturday

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright, PG: Out (Knee), Bilal Coulibaly, SF: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins, PG: Out (Knee)

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin, SG: Out (Thumb)

Cavaliers vs. Lakers Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Saturday

Cavaliers Injuries: Dean Wade, PF: Out (Ankle), Isaac Okoro, SG: Questionable (Knee), Donovan Mitchell, SG: Questionable (Hamstring), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish, SF: Questionable (Adductor), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Nose), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Calf), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Adductor), Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: Out (Heel)

Jazz vs. Pelicans Injury Report

9:30 PM ET on Saturday

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler, C: Questionable (Elbow), Lauri Markkanen, PF: Questionable (Hamstring)

Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum, SG: Out (Lung), Trey Murphy III, SF: Out (Knee), Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf)

Clippers vs. Mavericks Injury Report

10:30 PM ET on Saturday

Clippers Injuries: Brandon Boston Jr., SG: Out (Quadricep), Mason Plumlee, C: Out (Knee)

Mavericks Injuries: Dereck Lively, C: Questionable (Back), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

