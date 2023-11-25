The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Missouri Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mizzou Arena as big, 19.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The point total for the matchup is set at 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -19.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

In three of six games this season, Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 140.5 points.

Missouri has an average total of 141.2 in its contests this year, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers are 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri has been the favorite in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -3000.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 96.8% chance of a victory for Missouri.

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 3 50% 74.7 142.1 66.5 144.7 153.2 Loyola (MD) 3 75% 67.4 142.1 78.2 144.7 143.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The Tigers record only 3.5 fewer points per game (74.7) than the Greyhounds allow (78.2).

When Missouri scores more than 78.2 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 1-5-0 0-3 1-5-0 Loyola (MD) 2-2-0 1-0 3-1-0

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Loyola (MD) 16-3 Home Record 9-6 5-5 Away Record 3-13 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-10-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.