The Missouri Tigers (1-1) play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Missouri Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank
26th 78.9 Points Scored 67.3 292nd
299th 74.4 Points Allowed 70.6 195th
354th 27.6 Rebounds 29.2 306th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd
22nd 9.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th
21st 15.8 Assists 13.9 109th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.