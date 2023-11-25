Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (1-1) play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.
Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Missouri Top Players (2022-23)
- Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Loyola (MD) AVG
|Loyola (MD) Rank
|26th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|67.3
|292nd
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|195th
|354th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
