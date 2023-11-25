The Missouri Tigers (1-1) play the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Loyola (MD) Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Jones: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaylin Andrews: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Deon Perry: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Golden Dike: 7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Alonso Faure: 8.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Loyola (MD) AVG Loyola (MD) Rank 26th 78.9 Points Scored 67.3 292nd 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 70.6 195th 354th 27.6 Rebounds 29.2 306th 256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th 21st 15.8 Assists 13.9 109th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

