Saturday's game between the Missouri State Bears (4-1) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) at Great Southern Bank Arena has a projected final score of 85-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Springfield, Missouri Venue: Great Southern Bank Arena

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 85, South Carolina State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-24.5)

Missouri State (-24.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

Missouri State is 4-1-0 against the spread, while South Carolina State's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Bears have a 2-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +38 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (246th in college basketball) and allow 63.6 per outing (64th in college basketball).

The 37.8 rebounds per game Missouri State averages rank 60th in the nation, and are 8.6 more than the 29.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Missouri State knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) at a 37.3% rate (64th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 per game its opponents make at a 25.2% rate.

The Bears record 92.1 points per 100 possessions (225th in college basketball), while giving up 82.3 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball).

Missouri State has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (219th in college basketball action), 3.2 more than the 9.4 it forces on average (332nd in college basketball).

