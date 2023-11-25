The Missouri State Bears (4-1) will host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri State vs. South Carolina State matchup.

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri State Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Missouri State (-21.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri State (-21.5) 147.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Betting Trends

Missouri State has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

Bears games have gone over the point total twice this season.

South Carolina State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Bulldogs games have hit the over three out of five times this year.

