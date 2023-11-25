How to Watch Missouri State vs. South Carolina State on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri State Bears (4-1) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Missouri State Stats Insights
- The Bears are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Missouri State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 52nd.
- The Bears put up 71.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 81.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Missouri State puts up more than 81.8 points, it is 2-0.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri State put up 67.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.3 points per contest.
- The Bears gave up 59.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.3).
- In terms of total threes made, Missouri State performed better at home last year, draining 8.3 per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% clip away from home.
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|FGCU
|W 70-61
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/19/2023
|Kent State
|W 56-52
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/20/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 87-69
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
