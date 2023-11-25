The Missouri State Bears (4-1) hope to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Missouri State vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Missouri State Stats Insights

The Bears are shooting 45% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Missouri State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bears sit at 52nd.

The Bears put up 71.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 81.8 the Bulldogs allow.

When Missouri State puts up more than 81.8 points, it is 2-0.

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri State put up 67.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 64.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.3 points per contest.

The Bears gave up 59.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.3).

In terms of total threes made, Missouri State performed better at home last year, draining 8.3 per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.8% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% clip away from home.

