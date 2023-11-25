How to Watch Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Missouri Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network+
Missouri Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have made.
- Missouri is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds rank 228th.
- The 74.7 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Greyhounds give up.
- When Missouri puts up more than 78.2 points, it is 2-0.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Missouri posted 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (73.3).
- The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.6).
- Missouri sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Minnesota
|W 70-68
|Williams Arena
|11/19/2023
|Jackson State
|L 73-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 82-59
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
