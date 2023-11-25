The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Missouri Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network+

Missouri Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have made.
  • Missouri is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds rank 228th.
  • The 74.7 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Greyhounds give up.
  • When Missouri puts up more than 78.2 points, it is 2-0.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Missouri posted 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (73.3).
  • The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.6).
  • Missouri sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Minnesota W 70-68 Williams Arena
11/19/2023 Jackson State L 73-72 Mizzou Arena
11/22/2023 South Carolina State W 82-59 Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) - Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State - Mizzou Arena

