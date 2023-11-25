The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Missouri Tigers (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Missouri vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

Missouri Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Greyhounds' opponents have made.

Missouri is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 290th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Greyhounds rank 228th.

The 74.7 points per game the Tigers average are the same as the Greyhounds give up.

When Missouri puts up more than 78.2 points, it is 2-0.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Missouri posted 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (73.3).

The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (76.6).

Missouri sunk 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule