Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 25, when the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats match up at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Cardinals. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Louisville vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Over (50.5) Louisville 34, Kentucky 18

Week 13 Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 6-4-1.

In games it is played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Louisville has an ATS record of 3-3.

The Cardinals have seen five of its 11 games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 50.5 points, 0.2 more than the average point total for Louisville games this season.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Kentucky is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

Seven of the Wildcats' 11 games with a set total have hit the over (63.6%).

The average point total for the Kentucky this season is 0.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 33.2 18.4 38.8 12.5 24.0 26.3 Kentucky 27.7 24.3 29.9 24.0 24.0 24.8

