The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) meet with the Land of Lincoln Trophy at stake on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Northwestern matchup.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Illinois vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Northwestern is 7-2-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.