The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a Big Ten battle.

Illinois is putting up 385.2 yards per game on offense this season (64th in the FBS), and is giving up 378.2 yards per game (64th) on defense. Northwestern's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, putting up 298.4 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 39th with 342.2 total yards allowed per contest.

Here we will dig into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Illinois vs. Northwestern Key Statistics

Illinois Northwestern 385.2 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.4 (129th) 378.2 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.2 (33rd) 126.3 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.4 (120th) 258.9 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197 (98th) 18 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (4th) 12 (104th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,888 yards (171.6 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 282 rushing yards on 94 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has 456 rushing yards on 93 carries with four touchdowns.

Kaden Feagin has piled up 438 yards on 95 attempts, scoring two times.

Isaiah Williams' leads his squad with 998 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 76 receptions (out of 123 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Pat Bryant has grabbed 38 passes while averaging 48 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Casey Washington's 40 grabs are good enough for 452 yards and one touchdown.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has thrown for 1,351 yards on 59.7% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Cam Porter has run for 549 yards on 140 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Anthony Tyus III has run for 172 yards across 39 carries.

Bryce Kirtz has racked up 589 receiving yards on 40 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Johnson has caught 43 passes and compiled 560 receiving yards (50.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

A.J. Henning's 58 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

