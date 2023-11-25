The Illinois Fighting Illini are expected to come out on top in their matchup versus the Northwestern Wildcats at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northwestern (+5.5) Under (48) Illinois 24, Northwestern 23

Week 13 Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Illini have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the spread, the Fighting Illini are 3-8-0 this year.

Illinois has not covered a spread (0-3) when they are at least 5.5-point favorites.

Out of 11 Fighting Illini games so far this season, five have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 48 points, 2.3 more than the average point total for Illinois games this season.

Northwestern Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wildcats based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

The Wildcats have a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Northwestern is a 4-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year.

The Wildcats have hit the over in five of their nine games with a set total (55.6%).

Northwestern games this season have averaged an over/under of 42.8 points, 5.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Fighting Illini vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Illinois 22.8 28.0 23.7 27.5 21.8 28.6 Northwestern 20.7 22.1 27.8 24.0 13.5 22.3

