Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Franklin County, Missouri today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Franklin County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Washington High School at Owensville High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Owensville, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
