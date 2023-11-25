Montana, Montana State, Week 15 Big Sky Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the Big Sky as we head into the college football postseason? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Montana
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th
- Last Game: W 49-19 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8
- TV Channel:
2. Montana State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 8-4
- Overall Rank: 6th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th
- Last Game: L 35-34 vs North Dakota State
3. Idaho
- Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Week 15 Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UC Davis
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 48th
- Last Game: W 31-21 vs Sacramento State
5. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 7-5
- Overall Rank: 28th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
- Last Game: L 34-24 vs South Dakota
6. Weber State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-4
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th
- Last Game: W 48-21 vs Cal Poly
7. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 16th
- Last Game: W 49-42 vs Eastern Washington
8. Portland State
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-4
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th
- Last Game: W 27-23 vs Northern Colorado
9. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
- Last Game: L 49-42 vs Northern Arizona
10. Idaho State
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th
- Last Game: L 63-21 vs Idaho
11. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 0-11 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd
- Last Game: L 27-23 vs Portland State
12. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 102nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 30th
- Last Game: L 48-21 vs Weber State
