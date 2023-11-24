Friday's game between the Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) and the USC Trojans (4-1) at LionTree Arena has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Oklahoma taking home the win. Game time is at 3:30 PM on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

USC vs. Oklahoma Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

3:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: LionTree Arena

USC vs. Oklahoma Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma 74, USC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Oklahoma

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma (-4.6)

Oklahoma (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

USC's record against the spread so far this season is 2-2-0, and Oklahoma's is 4-1-0. A total of three out of the Trojans' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Sooners' games have gone over.

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans have a +48 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 75.8 points per game to rank 176th in college basketball and are giving up 66.2 per outing to rank 101st in college basketball.

USC prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is grabbing 34.6 rebounds per game (143rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.0 per outing.

USC hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (140th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.4). It is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc (97th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.0%.

The Trojans put up 93.1 points per 100 possessions (208th in college basketball), while giving up 81.3 points per 100 possessions (62nd in college basketball).

USC has committed 15.0 turnovers per game (328th in college basketball action), 3.2 more than the 11.8 it forces on average (214th in college basketball).

Oklahoma Performance Insights

The Sooners put up 86.6 points per game (31st in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per outing (eighth in college basketball). They have a +144 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 28.8 points per game.

Oklahoma comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.2 boards. It grabs 37.8 rebounds per game (58th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.6.

Oklahoma hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (199th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents.

Oklahoma has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (117th in college basketball), 3.0 fewer than the 14.0 it forces (89th in college basketball).

