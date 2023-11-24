Friday's contest features the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) and the UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) clashing at Baha Mar Convention Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-72 victory for heavily favored UNC Greensboro according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 82, UMKC 72

Spread & Total Prediction for UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Greensboro (-10.1)

UNC Greensboro (-10.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMKC Performance Insights

On offense, UMKC was the 21st-worst squad in college basketball (64.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 137th (68.7 points conceded per game).

Last season, the Kangaroos were 79th in the nation in rebounds (33.4 per game) and 87th in rebounds conceded (29.7).

With 9.3 assists per game, UMKC was -2-worst in the country last year.

The Kangaroos were 320th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (5.9 per game) and -1-worst in 3-point percentage (28.4%) last year.

Last season, UMKC was 218th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and 223rd in defensive 3-point percentage (34.3%).

Last season, UMKC took 63.9% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.1% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.9% of UMKC's baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.1% were 3-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.