The UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) go up against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.

UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

UMKC Stats Insights

  • The Kangaroos shot 39.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 40.5% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
  • UMKC went 6-4 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
  • The Spartans ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Kangaroos ranked 11th.
  • The Kangaroos' 64.4 points per game last year were only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.5 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
  • UMKC put together a 7-5 record last season in games it scored more than 64.5 points.

UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UMKC scored 66.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 61.6.
  • At home, the Kangaroos conceded 63.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).
  • Beyond the arc, UMKC drained more trifectas on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (28.9%) than at home (26.1%).

UMKC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 Saint Mary (KS) W 95-42 Swinney Recreation Center
11/14/2023 @ Baylor L 99-61 Ferrell Center
11/17/2023 @ Colorado State L 84-61 Moby Arena
11/24/2023 UNC Greensboro - Baha Mar Convention Center
11/30/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Swinney Recreation Center
12/5/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse

