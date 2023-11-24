How to Watch UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The UMKC Kangaroos (2-2) go up against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It tips at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops.
UMKC vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
UMKC Stats Insights
- The Kangaroos shot 39.2% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 40.5% the Spartans' opponents shot last season.
- UMKC went 6-4 when it shot higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Spartans ranked 162nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Kangaroos ranked 11th.
- The Kangaroos' 64.4 points per game last year were only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.5 the Spartans allowed to opponents.
- UMKC put together a 7-5 record last season in games it scored more than 64.5 points.
UMKC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, UMKC scored 66.6 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 61.6.
- At home, the Kangaroos conceded 63.4 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).
- Beyond the arc, UMKC drained more trifectas on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (5.3) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (28.9%) than at home (26.1%).
UMKC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|Saint Mary (KS)
|W 95-42
|Swinney Recreation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Baylor
|L 99-61
|Ferrell Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Colorado State
|L 84-61
|Moby Arena
|11/24/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
