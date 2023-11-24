Friday's contest that pits the Austin Peay Governors (1-4) against the UMKC Kangaroos (2-3) at Woodling Gymnasium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of Austin Peay. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Kangaroos are coming off of a 77-46 win over Chicago State in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMKC vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMKC vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Austin Peay 62, UMKC 59

Other Summit Predictions

UMKC Schedule Analysis

UMKC has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Governors are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins.

UMKC has one loss against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 32nd-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMKC Leaders

Nariyah Simmons: 14.6 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

14.6 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Alayna Contreras: 13.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13)

13.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 53.8 3PT% (7-for-13) Lisa Thomas: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.8 FG%

8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.8 FG% Ifunanya Nwachukwu: 5.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.0 BLK, 46.7 FG%

5.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.0 BLK, 46.7 FG% Dom Phillips: 7.8 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (3-for-21)

UMKC Performance Insights

The Kangaroos have a +25 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.0 points per game. They're putting up 66.2 points per game, 198th in college basketball, and are allowing 61.2 per contest to rank 144th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.