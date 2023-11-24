The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) are 8.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup with the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. A total of 55.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Missouri is putting up 32.8 points per game on offense (33rd in the FBS), and ranks 47th on defense with 23.1 points allowed per game. With 335.7 total yards per game on offense, Arkansas ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 49th, allowing 356.0 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Missouri vs Arkansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Missouri -8.5 -110 -110 55.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Looking to place a bet on Missouri vs. Arkansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Missouri Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Tigers rank -5-worst with 467.0 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 102nd by allowing 411.7 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers have averaged 30.0 points per game over their last three games (84th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 22.7 points on defense during that stretch (100th-ranked).

Over Missouri's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 46th in passing offense (272.7 passing yards per game) and -67-worst in passing defense (253.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Although the Tigers rank -11-worst in run defense over the last three contests (158.3 rushing yards allowed), they've been better on offense with 194.3 rushing yards per game (59th-ranked).

The Tigers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

In Missouri's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Week 13 SEC Betting Trends

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

Missouri has posted a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 8.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Missouri has gone over in six of its 10 games with a set total (60%).

Missouri has been the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Missouri has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 77.8% chance to win.

Bet on Missouri to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recorded 3,054 yards (277.6 ypg) on 220-of-328 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 255 rushing yards (23.2 ypg) on 88 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 220 times for 1,272 yards (115.6 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 22 passes for 191 yards.

Nathaniel Peat has been handed the ball 68 times this year and racked up 288 yards (26.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's leads his squad with 1,135 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 76 receptions (out of 112 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Theo Wease has put up a 624-yard season so far with six touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes on 69 targets.

Mookie Cooper has a total of 429 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 34 passes.

Darius Robinson paces the team with 7.5 sacks, and also has 8.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri's top tackler, has 52 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks this year.

Kris Abrams-Draine leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 39 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.